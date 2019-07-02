Miranda Lambert back to work after taking 'longest break I’ve ever had in 17 years'

Miranda Lambert took her first work hiatus in a very long time.

After a surprise wedding to 28-year-old NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, the 35-year-old country singer told Chicago radio station US99 that she loved taking time off to enjoy her marriage and their new life together.

Lambert joked that her team is very eager for her to return to work. “They’re not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s—,” she said.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SLAMS 'COMPLETELY MADE UP' REPORTS SHE AND HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN SPLIT

“I had the longest break I’ve ever had in 17 years,” Lambert revealed.

Lambert and McLoughlin met in November and after a whirlwind romance, secretly tied the knot in February. During her work break, the newlyweds have been splitting their time between New York City and their farm in Nashville, Tenn.

“We have the best of both worlds,” Lambert admitted Extra in June. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

MIRANDA LAMBERT SNAPS WHEN ASKED ABOUT MARRIED LIFE, NEW HUSBAND

Lambert is also enjoying her new role as a stepmother. McLoughlin has an 8-month-old son from a previous relationship and they all spend time together in NYC. “My stepson is amazing," she added.

On June 22, Lambert returned to the stage for the first time in over a year at the Chicago’s Country LakeShake Festival and she's starting soon her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which featured an incredible lineup of all-female performers such as Maren Morris and Elle King.

The husband and wife also spent time together at the NYC Pride Parade on Sunday. Lambert donned a "PRIDE" hat and McLoughlin opted for a colorful striped shirt.

And before that, Lambert posted a rare photo of McLoughlin on Instagram while they enjoyed a night out in the city.

"NYPDA," she captioned the photo.