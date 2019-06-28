Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband Brendan McLoughlin in New York City

Country music star Miranda Lambert took to Instagram this week with a sweet photo of herself and her husband Brendan McLoughlin in the Big Apple.

“NYPDA,” she captioned the post, which had more than 210,000 likes as of Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of fans were quick to comment on the post, many of whom shared that their significant others are currently or once were a part of a police force (McLoughlin is an NYPD officer).

“Girl after my heart, love my NYPD hubby too!” wrote one fan.

“Yes blue wife life!” said another.

“You look so happy! Happy LEO wife. My husband did 34 years on LAPD!” shared another fan.

“Beautiful Miranda. Love seeing you so happy,” commented a fourth.

Lambert, who tied the knot with McLoughlin earlier this year, was previously married to country singer Blake Shelton before they called it quits in 2015 and he moved on with his “The Voice” co-host Gwen Stefani. Lambert moved on with singer Anderson East and then Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker before suddenly announcing her marriage to McLoughlin on Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this month, the “Keeper of the Flame” singer opened up about her new role as a stepmom for the first time. (McLoughlin, 27, shares a son with ex Kaihla Rettinger who was born days after McLoughlin met Lambert.)

"My stepson is amazing," she said at the time. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great."

