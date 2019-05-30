Miranda Lambert slams 'completely made up' reports she and husband Brendan McLoughlin split

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are going strong together, contrary to a report from a tabloid that alleged they were splitting up.

Lambert, 35, revealed in February that she married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in a super-secret ceremony. The couple tends to keep their private life private, with the exception of a handful of public appearances that kicked off with the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet earlier this year.

Despite attempts to stay out of the limelight, a recent report from The Star suggested that the couple were calling it quits and that she was moving out of their $2 million apartment in New York City, where McLoughlin works as an officer in the NYPD, according to People.

However, Gossip Cop reports that a representative for Lambert called the tabloid’s story “completely made up” and said that “not one iota is true. They are happy and together!”

Representatives for Lambert did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Star’s report allegedly also included a reference to Lambert’s ex, Blake Shelton, sending a mocking text to her upon hearing that her marriage had ended.

The "Tin Man" singer was previously married to Shelton before they called it quits in 2015 and he quickly moved on with his “The Voice” co-host Gwen Stefani. Lambert remained single for a while before suddenly announcing her marriage to McLoughlin on Valentine’s Day.

Lending evidence to the notion that the couple isn’t on the rocks in any way is the fact that Lambert posted a rare image of her new husband on social media in order to promote a pet adoption service she works with.