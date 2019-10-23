Miley Cyrus' ex Kaitlynn Carter talks personal struggles: 'I been through some s--- lately'

Kaitlynn Carter is keeping it real after her split from Miley Cyrus last month.

After Carter shared a bikini selfie on Instagram, one user noted that the blogger looked “too thin.”

Carter struck back, stating, “I mean I been through some s--- lately LOL.”

Carter was previously in a relationship with Brody Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner, for five years. The two married in Bali in 2018 before splitting up in August of 2019.

It was later revealed after Carter and Jenner, 36, split that they were never legally married despite having had a wedding ceremony.

Immediately after her divorce, Carter entered a relationship with "Can't Be Tamed" singer Miley Cyrus. The two had a one-month fling in September before Miley split and entered a relationship with current boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Upon splitting from Cyrus, Carter was faced with yet another publicized breakup, spelling more trouble for the blogger’s already tumultuous personal life.

A source told People that the pair are still close, though they're no longer romantically involved.

Carter, 31, and Cyrus hooked up in Italy just hours before the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth — and just weeks after Carter and Brody Jenner ended their own relationship, which was rumored to have been an open marriage.