Miley Cyrus seemingly shades Kaitlynn Carter, Liam Hemsworth in cryptic post about waking up with dogs

Miley Cyrus shared a cryptic Instagram post that seemingly shaded her exes on Sunday.

The 26-year-old posted a photo of herself in bed with her "2 stinky dogs" to her Instagram Story, alongside text that appeared to imply they were better than any of her past human companions.

"Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions.... the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details," she wrote.

"They live by the golden rule ... Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex .... they love back 100X .... all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. ( reminds me of someone )," Cyrus continued.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer didn't drop names in her post. However, many seem to think it's about her most recent exes: former husband Liam Hemsworth or rebound fling Kaitlynn Carter.

A source recently told People that Cyrus isn't interested in "a serious relationship," which led to her breakup from Carter, after just a month of dating.

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just [wasn't] anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career," the insider added.

The two hooked up in Italy just hours before the "Slide Away" singer announced her separation from her husband in August. Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, were married for less than a year, but the two spent nearly 10 years together in an on-again, off-again relationship.

In a tweetstorm later that month, Cyrus dispelled any rumors that she cheated on Hemsworth and that's why their relationship ended. She said her split was "a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind."

"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly, but I am not a liar," she tweeted, “I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."

