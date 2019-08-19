Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may never get back together after Kaitlynn Carter hookup: report

The drama continues: Sources claim that Miley Cyrus wanted to repair her marriage with Liam Hemsworth following their separation, but now that she's flaunted her rebound romance with Kaitlynn Carter, it may never happen.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” a source told People. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

The insider said that while Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, have bonded over their recent breakups, Cyrus "isn't 100 percent happy" and misses her Aussie estranged husband.

“They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around. It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him,” the source admitted. “This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”

As previously reported, Cyrus and Carter have packed on the PDA ever since they split from their respective partners: Cyrus with 29-year-old Hemsworth and Carter with Brody Jenner.

Unfortunately for Cyrus, sources close to Hemsworth say they may never, ever get back together because he's so embarrassed by her behavior.

"Liam is sick of being humiliated. And the way she's acting, she's doing an excellent job of making sure he won't go back," an insider told NW magazine (via The Daily Mail).

"As soon as they tied the knot, she went back to her old ways ... partying," a source alleged. "They might have been on and off in the past, but this time it's really it."

Of course, Cyrus' camp has reportedly been claiming that it's actually Hemsworth whose hard-partying (including alleged drinking and pill use, which she references in new song "Slide Away") led to the end of their eight-month marriage.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire.

They announced their separation after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance earlier this month — hours after photos were published of the "We Can't Stop" singer kissing Carter while vacationing in Italy.

Cyrus' rep said in a statement: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

She and Hemsworth reportedly haven't spoken since her publicist announced the separation. Hemsworth released a statement of his own, writing on Instagram, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Reps for Cyrus and Hemsworth did not immediately return requests for comment.