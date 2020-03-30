Meghan Markle, Prince Harry should support the royal family during coronavirus pandemic, Thomas Markle says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father believes the Duchess of Sussex should be supporting the British royal family during the coronavirus pandemic – not returning to Los Angeles.

“I think Meghan and [Prince] Harry should go back to the royal family in the U.K. and be supportive of the queen,” Thomas Markle told U.K.’s Mirror on Monday.

“I think they should be in England at this time and not in LA,” the 75-year-old continued. “They can join the A-list and make lots of money, of course, when the problem with the virus is over. But they will never find the respect they would have as full members of the royal family.”

Despite the criticism, the former Hollywood lighting pleaded for the 38-year-old to get in contact with him because he is on the “high risk” category of getting impacted by the virus due to his age and previous health issues.

“I am in the high-risk category, but now a number of young people are also coming down with it,” the patriarch shared. “If I could say anything to Harry and Meghan right now is that life is too short.

“I would certainly tell them to be careful and I would tell them that I love them. This is the time to think about what is really important in life – it’s too short and unpredictable. While we have to isolate physically, there is no reason to isolate personally from each other at this time.”

According to the outlet, Thomas hasn’t spoken to the former Hollywood actress since he missed her wedding to Harry, 35, in 2018 after suffering a heart attack. He has yet to meet his grandson Archie, who is 10 months old.

The father and daughter fell out after it emerged he collaborated with paparazzi to make money from staged photos ahead of the royal wedding.

“We all make mistakes and I made a huge mistake,” Thomas pleaded. “I should forgive them and they should forgive me. Ultimately, maybe it’s time for Archie to say hello to grandpa.”

The outlet noted Thomas lives alone in Rosarito, Mexico, which is just over the border from California. While Thomas has been suffering from a cold for the last two months, he insisted it’s not coronavirus.

A source previously told People magazine Markle and Harry have left Vancouver Island and are now settled in Los Angeles – the “Suits” star’s hometown. The family is reportedly residing in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Jan. 8, the couple announced they will take “a step back” as members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, as well as Harry’s father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

They will keep their royal titles.