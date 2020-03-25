How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are self-isolating: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With news permeating the world on Wednesday that Prince Charles became the first member of Britain’s royal family to test positive for the coronavirus, his youngest son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are doing their best to allay the spread of COVID-19.

Per Entertainment Tonight, citing a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been holed up in Canada, and at the behest of the local government, have remained in quarantine as they wait out the order to stay home.

The insider also told the outlet that Markle, 38, has been handling the home isolation by video chatting with her friends, and has exchanged a few cooking recipes with them.

During this trying time, folks have found video chatting apps crucial to staying connected.

U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News on Wednesday that upon learning of his father's diagnosis, Harry “wanted to return straight away” but was told by the patriarch “not to travel,” assuring the 35-year-old “he will be fine.”

On Tuesday, the couple left their social media followers with information and recommendations for slowing the spread of the illness and urged everyone to give the virus the proper attention it deserves.

“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19,” a lengthy caption began, which was accompanied by photos of health care professionals worldwide holding up handwritten signs that read: "I stayed at work for you -- you stay at home for us."

“Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful,” the statement continued. “For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO.”

On Wednesday, 71-year-old Prince Charles, who is first in line to the British throne, was the latest worldwide royal member to test positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms, his office announced.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," a rep from Clarence House told Fox News in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement confirmed that the British royal's wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, "self-isolating," the statement confirmed.

The British royal family announced on its official website last week that Elizabeth would temporarily move to Windsor Castle amid the growing coronavirus pandemic one week earlier than planned.