Meghan Markle wants to write a second cookbook, relaunch lifestyle blog: report

Meghan Markle isn’t letting anything stand in the way of her royal exit.

On Thursday, it was reported that Markle and her husband Prince Harry had made good on rumors they were relocating to Los Angeles, Markle’s hometown, after a brief spell in Canada where they sought more privacy after a reported tumultuous time in the United Kingdom.

Now, on Friday, the former “Suits” actress is said to be highly interested in writing another cooking book, her follow-up effort to her 2018 release “Together: Our Community Cookbook" for charity, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the outlet that additionally, the Duchess of Sussex is looking to relaunch her former lifestyle blog called “The Tig,” as well as developing a kitchenware line.

“Meghan has heaps of projects in the works,” the insider told the magazine.

This week, headlines swirled that Markle, 38, had landed her first job since stepping back as a senior member of the royal family in the form of a voiceover job for “Elephant,” an upcoming Disney+ documentary to be narrated by Markle.

And on Thursday, it was revealed that Harry, 35, and Markle had relocated from Vancouver Island in Canada to Los Angeles, Calif., Markle's hometown, a source told People magazine.

According to the outlet, the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie have been staying in a secluded compound and have stuck close to home during the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when exactly the couple made the move.

Back in January, Markle and Harry announced that they would take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdon and North America.