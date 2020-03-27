How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are spending their time in LA: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally residents of Los Angeles after relocating from their posh Vancouver Island home in Canada right before the U.S. border with its neighbor to the north was temporarily closed to nonessential travel on March 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been abiding by the local stay-at-home order currently in effect in California and have taken solace in a secluded LA compound with their 10-month-old son, Archie, according to People magazine.

An insider close to the couple told the outlet Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, are maximizing their time in solitude by supporting their friends and others who are also adjusting to the new normal.

QUEEN ELIZABETH ISSUES STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'MY FAMILY AND I STAND READY TO PLAY OUR PART’

It was recently reported that Markle has been video chatting with her close pals and exchanging cooking recipes. However, last week the pair came clean that social distancing is “a lot to take in.”

“Our emotional well-being is challenged every day whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions,” the couple said on Instagram last week. “Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.

HOW THE BRITISH ROYALS' CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE HAS BEEN LEADING UP TO PRINCE CHARLES' DIAGNOSIS

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the statement continued.

MEGHAN MARKLE FORBIDS PRINCE HARRY TO TRAVEL OVERSEAS AFTER PRINCE CHARLES' CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: REPORT

Per People, Harry has also been in touch with his father, Prince Charles. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the 71-year-old royal, who is first in line to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus after displaying mild symptoms.

The diagnosis reportedly brought Harry closer to his older brother, Prince William, who he had previously had a schism with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Harry and [his older brother] William are now on speaking terms again and this has healed the rift that was ongoing,” a palace insider told U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean. “Both brothers have linked with up to Charles via video and joked and made him feel happy that they were together again.”

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.