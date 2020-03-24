Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay tribute to health care workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing an important message with their followers.

The royal duo posted a new post on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendations for slowing the spread of coronavirus and paying tribute to those fighting the health crisis around the world.

PRINCE HARRY'S INVICTUS GAMES POSTPONED TO 2021 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The first photo simply contained text with tips from the WHO, including frequent hand washing and to maintain social distancing.

The following three photos were pictures of health care professionals from around the world, each wearing protective gear and holding up signs urging people to stay home during the pandemic.

"Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring," the post's caption read. "None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'IN A BETTER SPACE' WITH ROYAL FAMILY AS OFFICIAL EXIT DATE NEARS: REPORT

The caption continued, expressing that Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, are "grateful" for those around the world working to fight the virus.

"For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further," the caption continued. "No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever."

Reports have circulated that Markle and Harry have been diligent in their attempts to protect their home from the spread of coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daily Mail reported that Markle is requiring their staff to wear gloves and follow a strict hygiene protocol, as well as limiting contact with staff in general.