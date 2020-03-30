Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation, in good health after testing positive

Prince Charles, 71, is out of self-isolation following the announcement last week that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after displaying mild symptoms.

Charles, who is first in line for the British throne, announced that he's no longer in self-isolation through the Clarence House.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a representative told Fox News in an emailed statement.

The Prince of Wales is said to be in good health after being in self-isolation for seven days at his Birkhall home in Scotland, per the country’s government and medical guidelines. He is now complying with current standard government and medical restrictions that apply to all citizens nationwide as he continues to work.

His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. However, Reuters reports that Camilla will remain in self-isolation away from Charles until the end of the week in case she too starts to develop symptoms.

When it first announced that Charles had tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House said it is "not possible to ascertain" whom Prince Charles may have caught the virus from, and the office made note of a "high number of engagements" he carried out in recent weeks.

Prince Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, remains in a healthy condition despite her son testing positive, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

The British royal family announced on its official website last week that Queen Elizabeth would temporarily move to Windsor Castle amid the growing coronavirus pandemic one week earlier than planned.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had already canceled their upcoming eight-day royal tour, which was set to begin on March 17 and conclude on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” their office shared in a statement at the time.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report