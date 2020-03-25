Prince Charles' coronavirus diagnosis made Prince Harry want to ‘return straight away,' insider claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis may not be serious, but his loved ones within the royal household are said to be worried, one palace insider is alleging.

The 71-year-old, who is first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic after displaying mild symptoms, his office announced.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," a rep from Clarence House told Fox News in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement confirmed that the British royal's wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate, in Scotland "self-isolating," the statement confirmed.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."

While Clarence House said it is "not possible to ascertain" whom Charles may have caught the virus from, the office made note of a "high number of engagements" he carried out in recent weeks.

U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News that Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, who is currently in Canada with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, “wanted to return straight away” but was told by the patriarch “not to travel,” assuring the 35-year-old “he will be fine.”

“Harry and [his older brother] William are now on speaking terms again and this has healed the rift that was ongoing,” a palace insider told Sean. “Both brothers have linked with up to Charles via video and joked and made him feel happy that they were together again.”

“Charles has also insisted that he wants the NHS and doctors to focus on the people that are far ‘worse off than him health-wise,’” Sean continued. “William and [his wife] Catherine are taking over all major royal duties. Camilla has insisted that she takes personal care of Charles and all staff have been slimmed down now to make sure no one has direct contact.”

Despite Charles’ positive outlook, Sean claimed the focus has been on his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is 93.

“Naturally people are concerned about the queen – we believe she has been tested and [it] proves negative,” Sean claimed. “The queen is in constant video link with Charles and is worried as any mother would be. Right now, all royal interactions are off and any meetings with William and Catherine are only via video link as everyone bunkers down and self isolates.”

The news comes on the heels of Prince Albert of Monaco revealing his positive diagnosis of COVID-19. According to multiple reports, Charles sat across from Albert at a WaterAid charity event in London days before testing positive.

Charles and Camilla had already canceled their upcoming eight-day royal tour, which was set to begin on March 17 and conclude on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” their office shared in a statement.

Elizabeth remains in a healthy condition despite her son testing positive, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

The British royal family announced on its official website last week that Elizabeth would temporarily move to Windsor Castle amid the growing coronavirus pandemic one week earlier than planned.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary," the statement said. "Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."

The royal family's statement also made it clear it is making steadfast decisions based on advice from the family's "medical household" as well as government officials. This means events with "large numbers of people" that were due to be attended by the queen and other royal family members will be canceled or postponed "in the coming months."

The family's annual Maundy service at St. George's Chapel on April 9 has already been canceled, and along with it, three garden parties scheduled to be hosted by the queen in May will also no longer be held, the statement confirmed.

In a statement, the palace of Monaco shared Albert, 62, is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his late mother Grace Kelly. It revealed the royal is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with the members of his government.

On March 17, it was revealed that Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 59-year-old royal has been holed up since Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 and called into the local TV channel, oe24 in Austria, to share his status.

“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague,” von Habsburg told the network.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 globally.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.