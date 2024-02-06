Megan Fox, Paris Jackson show skin on the red carpet: PHOTOS

Megan Fox

Megan Fox left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in a barely there see-through chainmail dress with nude undergarments.

The "Transformers" actress paired the look with facial jewelry, a fuzzy black coat and a red purse. She also debuted a new pink hairdo and had her new tattoo sleeve on full display.

During a November 2023 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Fox revealed she had just gotten a tattoo she wasn't a fan of and was going to "rework" it, before jokingly adding, "It's my entire arm, so not a big deal.

"As they get older, you regret them because they just don’t look good anymore because they oxidize. It’s not words you want associated with your body ever."

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson walked the red carpet at Universal Music Group's Grammy Awards after-party in a big leopard print coat, tight miniskirt, sheer corset top and black thigh-high heeled boots.

The young artist is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and has been following in his footsteps as a musician since the release of her first single, "Let Down," in October 2020. She released her debut album, "Wilted," in November of that year and has since released numerous singles and an EP.

Most recently, Paris released the single, "Hit Your Knees," which she wrote in collaboration with singer-songwriter Linda Perry.

"I haven't decided when yet, but when I was on tour with Incubus, I dropped a single that I just did with Linda Perry," she told Entertainment Tonight while on the Grammys red carpet. "She's like my Aries twin flames, so we want to keep working together. … I just like writing music. I promise it's that simple. The inspo is usually pain and love and the space between."

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore two revealing outfits to different events promoting "Dune Part 2" in Mexico City, Mexico. For her first look, she wore a matching sheer bra and skirt set, both of which featured small diamond-shaped mirror embellishments.

She then stepped out in a tight white dress, which featured a semi-sheer top and ruching on the bottom.

During a February 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh explained it was different to be on set with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler.

"For the majority of my career, I’ve worked with lots of older actors," she told the outlet.

"They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They’re just — they’re sparkly people. I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting.

"For me to be able to work with the ‘young Hollywood’ of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them — to see that that’s the direction in which our industry is going — is such a wonderful feeling."

Zendaya

Zendaya rocked two outfits while on red carpets in Mexico promoting "Dune Part 2." Her first dress looked like it came straight out of the fictional planet Arrakis, featuring multicolored rolled-up fabric. The outfit consisted of a crop top and a skirt with a slit.

On the second red carpet, the "Euphoria" actress once again wore a two-piece outfit. The look featured a brown turtleneck long-sleeved crop top paired with a high-waisted brown skirt that had a thigh-high slit.

While her role in the first movie was minimal, the trailer for the second movie promised more action for the "Malcolm and Marie" actress. She told Variety in January 2024 she is looking forward to seeing the future of the franchise, adding she would want to collaborate with director Denis Villeneuve for a third time on "Dune Messiah."

"Would we be down? I mean, of course," Zendaya said. "Any time Denis calls, it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started ‘Messiah,’ and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis."