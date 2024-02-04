Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Paris Jackson's daring Grammy look hides 80+ tattoos: 'I like switching things up'

Michael Jackson's daughter said process 'took a few hours'

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Paris Jackson changed up her style in a big way for the 66th annual Grammy Awards red carpet.

The normally tattooed daughter of the late Michael Jackson appeared to have no tattoos at all as she was photographed wearing a black strapless dress with a major torso cutout and high slit.

However, Jackson didn’t have all her ink removed for the occasion.

In a social media video with makeup company Cover FX, Jackson showed a time-lapse video of the behind-the-scenes process for covering up her reported 80-plus tattoos.

Side by side photos of Paris Jackson with her tattoos covered up

Paris Jackson covered up her tattoos for the Grammys red carpet. (Getty Images)

"#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered," she wrote in the caption.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Jackson said the process "took a few hours."

"I like switching things up," she continued, explaining her decision. "I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. And it gives the dress its own moment, you know?"

Many fans in the comments of the video wondered why Jackson would choose to cover up her tattoos and seemed disappointed.

Side by side photos of Paris Jackson with tattoos and with her tattoos covered up

Jackson has a reported 80-plus tattoos on her body. (Getty Images)

"The makeup is really amazing, but I love your tattoos, they are your personality," wrote one fan.

But others were supportive: "Beautiful inside and out, makeup/ no makeup," wrote one person.

"With or without tattoos you remain incredible and the same beautiful soul inside!" wrote another.

Paris Jackson posing with her hand on her hip with her tattoos covered

Jackson revealed to People in 2022 that her first tattoo was a spontaneous decision and is "on my boob, it's an alien." (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

In a 2022 interview with People, Jackson revealed the origin and location of her first tattoo.

"It's on my boob, it's an alien," she said, telling the outlet it was a spontaneous decision when she was younger.

"I just wanted it — it's kind of how they all are," she continued. "I've done a few of my own."

Jackson and her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, also have matching tattoos, which she shared on social media in 2017.

