Celebrity News
Published

Zendaya stuns in 'wet' Balmain dress at Venice Film Festival

Balmain gown made specifically for Zendaya

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 3

Zendaya turned heads during the premiere of her latest movie "Dune" on Friday at the Venice Film Festival. 

The 25-year-old actress joined the craze over the "wet" look by wearing a leather Balmain custom-made gown. The dress was created for Zendaya using the exact measurements of her bust, Page Six reported.

She accessorized the outfit with a statement necklace that featured a 93-carat emerald inside the jaws of a snake encrusted in diamonds and emeralds.

The "wet" look also was worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

‘MALCOLM & MARIE’ STAR ZENDAYA DISCUSSES HOW SHE'D ‘NEVER’ BEHAVE LIKE HER CHARACTER

    Zendaya attends the red carpet of the movie 'Dune' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    The actress stunned in a nude colored Balmain gown. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    The former Disney Channel star showed off her legs with a high slit. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    She accessorized the dress with a 93-carat Colombian emerald inside the jaw of a snake encrusted with diamonds and emeralds. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    The wet-leather style of the dress was similar to Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala look. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    Zendaya wore a dark smoky eye and neutral lips with her hair down. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    She was joined by her 'Dune' co-star Timothée Chalamet. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Zendaya recently became the youngest actress to win an Emmy for leading a drama series. She was nominated for her role in HBO's "Euphoria."

At the time, the actress was up against big names in the Hollywood industry including Laura Linney, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Jennifer Aniston.

"It means mean so much to me. Every single woman in that category I obviously admire immensely, and their work and everything they continue to do," Zendaya said in the pressroom at the time.

"Just to be mentioned within the category at all was something, and then just to have their support and having them smile and wave at me and stuff like that, meant a lot to me. That support really, really fills my heart."

Trending