Paris Jackson shuts down comments calling her ‘old and haggard’ in social media post

Paris Jackson is shutting down critical comments of her appearance on social media.

The only daughter of Michael Jackson attended the Christian Louboutin "Rouge Stiletto" Beauty Event during Paris Fashion Week and shared video of herself on the red carpet on Instagram earlier this week.

People responded to her look, a deep cut jumpsuit and a bold lip and eyeshadow look, with less than positive comments.

"OMG she looks so old I'm not a hater I like her but I don't remember the moment she took age that fast," wrote one person, who added, "no matter what she looks beautiful."

"She’s pretty but looks older then me lol," wrote another.

"Definitely look older than 25," said a third.

Others tried to defend her, saying the lighting intensified the look and made her appear older.

"Relax people the light is causing a shadow on her face. Why is old such a label for undesirable beauty standards anyway!? She is beautiful and deserves to be treated with kindness," someone wrote.

Jackson didn’t let the criticisms stop her from a cheeky response a short time later.

In a video, appearing without makeup and her hair in a messy bun, Jackson wrote, "this is no filter no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really sh---y comments about how old and haggard I look in my last video.

"I am literally 25. Just young and haggard, thank you very much."

Jackson called out comments on her appearance in the past.

In a tribute video to her late father, she explained why she doesn’t always post about her father on his birthday. While doing so, she pulled her hair up into a bun. As she did that, she revealed some armpit hair that spurred trolls in the comments, accusing her of wanting to show off and claiming she wasn’t hygienic.

"I wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair," Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves.

"I was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline."