Florence Pugh hit in the face by flying object at 'Dune 2' panel in Brazil

Florence Pugh was struck by an unknown object thrown from the crowd at a Comic-Con panel in Brazil over the weekend.

Pugh, 27, was on hand for the CCXP 2023 expo in São Paulo on Saturday where thousands of fans got a chance to hear more about the upcoming "Dune" sequel.

Following the discussion, Pugh posed with co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya.

As cameras flashed, an unknown person threw an item at Pugh's face, which appeared to strike her just above the eye.

Almost as soon as she was hit, her "Dune" co-stars checked to make sure Pugh was OK before ending the photo call.

Pugh's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

It's not the first time overzealous fans have come in contact with stars on stage, especially in recent months.

Taylor Swift begged fans not to throw anything at her as she performed in Argentina on The Eras Tour, only months after dodging friendship bracelets being thrown on stage at her show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

"And just um — just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," she said. "Because if it's on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it… And I love that you brought presents. And that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much."

Bebe Rexha was hospitalized after a fan threw their cellphone at the singer's face while she was performing on stage. In a video captured from the audience, Rexha was seen on stage when an object — later confirmed to be a cell phone — flew out of the crowd and hit her in the head.

Rexha stumbled on stage before leaving with her hand over her eye. The next morning, she shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "I'm good."

Kelsea Ballerini was pelted with a bracelet while performing in Idaho over the summer. She walked directly off the stage following the incident, only to return a few minutes later.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight," she told the crowd. "If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything — always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?"

Harry Styles was a victim of a few fan-throwing incidents as well during his "Love On Tour" shows.

The "As It Was" singer seemed to get hit with Skittles at his Los Angeles show in November 2022.

The month before, a viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at United Center in Chicago.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate."