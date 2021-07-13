Megan Fox says she went to 'hell for eternity' during ayahuasca experience in Costa Rica

Megan Fox opened up about the very odd and life-changing experience she had drinking the psychoactive tea ayahuasca with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox appeared on Monday’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live" where she got candid with guest host Arsenio Hall about the journey they went on to Central America to do the hallucinogenic tea in the wilderness with indigenous people in Costa Rica.

The "Till Death" actress noted that the intense experience lasted three days and took her on a spiritual journey that rivaled even therapy and hypnotherapy.

"So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in, like, a proper setting, with indigenous people," Fox told the guest host.

The star noted that she was expecting a much more mellow experience given that the place they went to is known for shepherding celebrities and other high-profile people on their first ayahuasca journey.

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after like 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, and you can't shower because they're in a drought," Fox recalled. "There was nothing glamorous about it, and it's all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience."

Fox noted that she was worried about divulging too much information about the very personal experience but said that, despite the harrowing experience she was about to describe, she highly recommends doing it. She then explained that the whole experience begins with a sort of ritual to get participants to completely void the contents of their stomachs alongside 20 other strangers.

"You all line up at the edge of the rainforest, over this weird fence, and you go three by three and you drink lemongrass tea until you, not by your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body," Fox shared. "And you have to vomit a certain amount until they let you get back with everyone else, so you're like cheering on everyone as they throw up."

While she had reservations about throwing up in front of so many people, she said that afterward, it acted as a bonding experience that made them feel comfortable being vulnerable with each other before starting their ayahuasca ceremony.

"You’re like, ‘my vanity is gone, I’ve just done this in front of all these strangers and now I’m ready to open up.’"

Fox shared that her journey briefly took her to her own version of hell "for eternity" on the second night.

"Just knowing it's eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."

Fox added that ayahuasca helped her understand more about herself and noted that it "surpasses talk therapy or hypnotherapy... because it just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in."

When Hall asked her to describe how she knew she was in hell and that she would be there for eternity, the star explained that the point of the psychoactive tea is to help get at one’s spiritual side.

"So it’s your own version of hell, and I was definitely there," she concluded.