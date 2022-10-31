Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes: 'Abhorrent'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were blasted online by people who thought their Halloween costume mocked Christian culture

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly were castigated online for their Halloween costumes by those who saw them as religiously offensive.

The 36-year-old actress posted a series of photos as well as a video to her Instagram with a caption that read, "On Sundays we take communion." The 32-year-old rapper appeared to be dressed as a priest who gave communion to a kneeling Fox in the video.

The couple immediately faced backlash for ‘mocking’ the Christian faith, with one user writing, "Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else's religion." 

Another person commented, "What happened to cultural appropriation? Why is it wrong to dress up as an Indian but okay to mock the Catholic faith. It's absolutely abhorrent and offensive and I'm so sick of the double standard."

MEGAN FOX POSTS NEW RACY PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly faced serious backlash for their Halloween costumes. Many Christians were offended by the rapper's choice to be a priest and give Fox communion.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly faced serious backlash for their Halloween costumes. Many Christians were offended by the rapper's choice to be a priest and give Fox communion. (Instagarm)

Another person shared their frustration, writing, "Let this be mocking ANY other religion/worldview and everyone would be so upset. I swear the obsession with mocking Jesus and the Christian faith is just so sickening and hateful. Not surprised though."

Even fans of the star were critical, writing to Fox, "Woman I do really love you but please leave religions out of the costumes."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had previously dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones for the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had previously dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones for the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Over the weekend, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, donned costumes as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. 

While that costume selection earned the duo some positive feedback, with a fan commenting on Fox's Instagram, "You both completely nailed this look it's spot on omg obsessed," it also led to negative responses from users who took issue with the abusive nature of Anderson and Lee's relationship. One person wrote, "No these aren't costumes. This is weird considering the well known abusive relationship between Pam & Tommy." 

Fox and Kelly have been the center of controversy before. After announcing their engagement in January, fans were quick to question Fox's Instagram caption, where she referenced drinking her partner's blood.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got intimate while posing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got intimate while posing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox and Kelly are known to show their affection for one another in public.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending