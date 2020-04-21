Matthew Perry bakes cookies in the nude in quarantine: 'I'm not wearing any pants'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Matthew Perry is letting loose while at home in quarantine.

The "Friends" star, 50, gave fans a sneak peek of what he's been doing to keep himself busy amid the coronavirus pandemic and it turns out he's using his free time to work on his skills in the kitchen.

The proud actor showed off a plate of delicious cookies he baked along with some details about his quarantine outfit of choice--or lack thereof.

"I made these by the way. Also I'm not wearing any pants," Perry captioned a photo of his scrumptious treat sitting on a countertop in his kitchen.

He also used the hashtag #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating.

The social media snap was well-received by fans who couldn't get enough of the star's nude confession. They also appeared to enjoy the subtle reference to a former episode of "Friends" where Matt LeBlanc's character, Joey Tribbiani, admits to cooking with no clothes on.

"Matty's insta is a combination of the type of posts moms post on fb but with the funniest captions ever & let me just say i am here for it," one of his followers commented.

"Don't you have to save it for...Naked Thursday's?" questioned actor Lovi Poe.

"You are just so much better in real life. And I love Chandler. So glad you're on the Internet," another fan wrote.

"Phoebe's grandma's best choco chip cookies recipe explored," a "Friends" fanatic added.

"Chandler did learn some serious cooking from monica," another fan of the beloved sitcom wrote, referencing Courteney Cox's character.

"so u finally are okay w cooking while being nude? coz joey used to do it too," another replied.

The photo also gave fans a peek at Perry's sprawling California digs. The background of the photo includes floor-to-ceiling windows with an impeccable view of the beach.

"Forget the cookies, I want your ocean view!" one fan wrote.

"CAN I COME TO UR HOUSE," another pleaded.

"Friends" fans may know that Perry only recently joined Instagram, resulting in heaps of praise from his famous co-stars who were already on the platform.

"Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friends for life," Lisa Kudrow, 56, captioned a post on her own account.

Along with Kudrow, Perry used his first few minutes on Instagram to follow co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Other celebrities he follows include Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr.