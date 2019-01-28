Matt LeBlanc recalls famous 'Friends' prop he stole from set: 'I could've sold it for a lot more'

"Friends" alum Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, will never forget his time on the hit '90s sitcom that gave his acting career a boost. In fact, he still has something from the set to help him relive his glory days — particularly, his friendship with Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," LeBlanc admitted to "stealing" a famous prop from the set as the group wrapped up filming in 2004: the iconic blue Magna Doodle that hung on the back of Chandler and Joey's front door.

“The Magna Doodle was cool because there was this one guy Paul [Swiner] on the crew, he was the one who always drew whatever was on there," LeBlanc explained on Friday. "He wasn’t one of the writers, he was one of the electricians on the show. He just happened to be the artist who drew something relevant to the story that week.”

The audience "awwed" and applauded as LeBlanc, 51, confirmed Swiner still has the item.

"That's awesome. That's great," Fallon replied.

LeBlanc shrugged, joking, "I could've sold it for a lot more."

Unfortunately, the Central Perk coffee shop couch was too big to snag — but there was something else LeBlanc was able to walk out with, and it could fit in his pocket.

"I have the actual ball ... the foosball from the foosball table," he explained, adding that he put it in his toolbox.

The show has now been over for more than 15 years, but it appears it's still as popular as ever. Fans complained after news broke in 2018 that Netflix was going to pull "Friends" from the streaming service.

In response to the public outcry, Netflix agreed to pay $100 million to make it available to subscribers through 2019.

Jennifer Aniston was surprised by the deal and said it was "amazing" the show still had such huge fan base.

"I think it says a lot about the show. Especially since it takes place at a time where it's so different from now. You know, people actually spoke to each other and hung out with each other and talked," Aniston, who played Rachel Green on "Friends," told The Associated Press in December.