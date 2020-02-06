Matthew Perry joins Instagram, 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow excitedly announces

It's an exciting day for "Friends" fans! Matthew Perry has officially joined Instagram.

It didn't take long for the 50-year-old actor to follow in his co-star Jennifer Aniston's footsteps. The actor made his debut on the photo-sharing platform on Thursday afternoon and gained over 194,000 followers in a matter of minutes.

In typical "Friends" fashion, co-star Lisa Kudrow was one of the actor's first followers to welcome him to the club.

"Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friends for life," Kudrow, 56, captioned a post on her own account.

Minutes into his Instagram debut, Perry already followed 20 users, including "Friends" co-stars Aniston, Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Other celebrities he follows include Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr.

Perry's brand new Instagram account was already appearing to cause a frenzy on the app, as some users experienced the inability to follow him due to glitches. His arrival is already nearly mirroring Aniston's, which caused the app to crash in October.

Perry's profile photo shows him lying down on a couch with his arm around a yellow smiley face balloon.

Although he has yet to make his first Instagram post or Story, the actor did provide a bio for his followers which reads, "What is this, my Instagram account?"

Something tells us he has more than a few "Friends" to call if he needs assistance with using it. As of Tuesday afternoon, Perry's account had yet to be verified.