Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Friends
Published

Matthew Perry joins Instagram, 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow excitedly announces

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Feb. 6Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Feb. 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Feb. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

It's an exciting day for "Friends" fans! Matthew Perry has officially joined Instagram.

It didn't take long for the 50-year-old actor to follow in his co-star Jennifer Aniston's footsteps. The actor made his debut on the photo-sharing platform on Thursday afternoon and gained over 194,000 followers in a matter of minutes.

In typical "Friends" fashion, co-star Lisa Kudrow was one of the actor's first followers to welcome him to the club.

JENNIFER ANISTON POSTS FIRST #TBT ON INSTAGRAM

"Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friends for life," Kudrow, 56, captioned a post on her own account.

Minutes into his Instagram debut, Perry already followed 20 users, including "Friends" co-stars Aniston, Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Other celebrities he follows include Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr.

COURTENEY COX SHARES THROWBACK PHOTO OF 'FRIENDS' CAST JUST BEFORE FILMING 2004 FINALE

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, James Michael Tyler as Gunther (far back), Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, James Michael Tyler as Gunther (far back), Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. (Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Perry's brand new Instagram account was already appearing to cause a frenzy on the app, as some users experienced the inability to follow him due to glitches. His arrival is already nearly mirroring Aniston's, which caused the app to crash in October.

Perry's profile photo shows him lying down on a couch with his arm around a yellow smiley face balloon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although he has yet to make his first Instagram post or Story, the actor did provide a bio for his followers which reads, "What is this, my Instagram account?"

Something tells us he has more than a few "Friends" to call if he needs assistance with using it. As of Tuesday afternoon, Perry's account had yet to be verified.