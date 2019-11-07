'Friends' alum Courteney Cox shares rare photo with former costar Matthew Perry

Chandler and Monica are still there for each other.

"Friends" alum Courteney Cox shared a rare picture of herself reuniting with former costar Matthew Perry on Thursday. The pair's characters famously fell in love and got married on the hit '90s sitcom.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!!" the 55-year-old actress captioned the shot.

JENNIFER ANISTON REUNITES WITH 'FRIENDS' CAST FOR HER INSTAGRAM DEBUT

"Could I BE any happier? #realfriends," she added.

Needless to say, the comments were flooded with fans -- including the duo's "Friends" costars -- losing it over the picture.

"MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS" said Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the series.

PHOTOS OF MATTHEW PERRY HAVE ACTOR'S FANS WONDERING IF HE'S OK

Lisa Kudrow, who starred as Phoebe, commented: "Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople."

Last month, Perry, 50, made an appearance in Aniston's Instagram debut, which featured the full cast of "Friends."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the photo, the cast members are were smiling from ear-to-ear as they crammed into the frame in front of a table as Aniston snapped the selfie.

"Friends" came to an end in May 2004 after 10 seasons.