Jennifer Aniston leaves comment on ex John Mayer's Instagram Live

It seems that Jennifer Aniston still laughs at John Mayer's jokes.

During a recent episode of his "Current Mood" series on Instagram Live, Mayer, 42, made a joke about having very few "useful" things to say.

When discussing the late Bill Withers, Mayer said: "Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful.”

Aniston, 51, then commented three laughing faces, as shown in a screenshot from a fan.

The superstars dated on-and-off between 2008 and 2009, but despite a highly publicized split, it seems that they're on good terms.

“Jen and John have a nice friendship,” a source told Us Weekly. “John has a deep admiration and respect for Jen.”

The source added that things are "friendly and nice" between the two and that their relationship is devoid of "weirdness."

Aniston expressed similar sentiments in a 2008 interview with Vogue.

"We care about each other," the "Friends" star revealed. "It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, We maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other."

At the time, Aniston said it was "painful," but that "there was no malicious intent."

"I deeply, deeply care about him," she said. "We talk, we adore one another. And that's where it is."