Courteney Cox binge-watching 'Friends' during coronavirus quarantine for this hilarious reason

Courteney Cox is taking a trip down memory lane during her coronavirus quarantine at home — but the reason why may surprise you.

The "Friends" alum, 55, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's "Quarantine Minilogue" on YouTube Wednesday night, where she admitted she's begun binge-watching the beloved sitcom starring herself, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow because she doesn't exactly remember it!

"I keep getting asked all these questions about 'Friends,'" Cox sighed. "People ask me to do trivia things. I did a thing with Charlie Puth, I did something with Celeste Barber. I don't remember even being on the show!"

"I have such a bad memory," Cox laughed to Kimmel, who was left dumbfounded by her confession.

"I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun being there, and certain times in my life that I was there, but I don't remember every episode. I fail every test!" the actress added.

Cox noted that while the series is no longer on Netflix, she purchased it on Amazon Prime Video.

Kimmel's admission prompted him to bring his cousin Anthony – a "Friends" fanatic – into the video chat to go head-to-head with the "Friends" star. Kimmel grilled them with "Monica-only" questions, and it's safe to say, Cox still has a lot of catching up to do.

When asked who peed on her character Monica Geller's leg when she got stung by a jellyfish, Anthony knew it was Perry's character, Chandler Bing, right away.

"I may have said Joey, ok?" Cox joked. "I like that episode a lot."

Cox also hesitated when Kimmel questioned who Monica's first kiss was with. The host's cousin accurately answered Ross, played by David Schwimmer.

"Ross was my first kiss?" the actress hilariously questioned the late-night host. "What episode was that?"

Cox also shared an update from her California home, where she said she's been in quarantine for "almost two weeks." She showed off a seemingly empty fridge and pantry after noting the "empty jars" were a result of her consuming lots of junk food.

The sitcom star added that she's only left the house twice to work out at a nearby apartment she has in the area.

"But other than that I've been homebound," she added, noting she's already begun virtual workout sessions using Zoom.

"Friends" fans were elated earlier this year after the cast confirmed a much-anticipated reunion special was in the works. Cox informed Kimmel that filming for the reunion was supposed to take place this past Monday and Tuesday, but filming was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Through his YouTube series, Kimmel makes a donation each night to a charity of his guests' choice. Cox decided upon Meals On Wheels America, which provides nutritious meals to senior citizens.