Courteney Cox shares throwback photo of 'Friends' cast just before filming 2004 finale

Courteney Cox is throwing it back to 2004.

The actress, 55, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special photo taken 16 years ago as the show "Friends" was wrapping up.

"'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One' on Jan 23, 2004," Cox wrote.

Cox added a pair of hashtags to the post: "#tbt #friends."

The picture showed Cox and her "Friends" co-stars huddling around a dinner table covered in food.

According to Cox's caption, the photo was taken before the crew -- Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry -- shot the last episode of the series, called "The Last One."

The caption is a play on the show naming each episode using the term "the one."

A second photo was attached to the post, showing the front page of the script for the final episode.

"Friends" superfan and singer Charlie Puth commented with a sad-faced emoji.

While the photo is 16 years old, Cox and her castmates still find time to see one another.

Last weekend, Kudrow, 56, shared a post to Instagram showing herself enjoying time with Cox and Aniston, 50.

"Bliss. And more bliss," she wrote in the caption.

Cox commented, saying: "I love you two!!"