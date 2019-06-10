Mary Duggar, grandmother on 'Counting On,' dead at 73

Mary Duggar, paternal grandmother to the giant, infamous brood of "Counting On" fame, has died at 73.

The Duggars announced the sad news in a heartbreaking Facebook post late Sunday night.

"We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death," the family wrote.

"She is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way! Mary Duggar was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty and was noted in Northwest Arkansas for being the broker who put together the property sale for the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale," the post continued.

The post went on to detail Mary's faith.

"Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sin. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven."

Jill Duggar Dillard paid tribute to her beloved grandmother on Instagram.

"My heart breaks. My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew," Duggar Dillard wrote late Sunday. "I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!! #maryduggar #rip #grandmaduggar #safeinthearmsofjesus."

Joy Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth posted a photo with her beloved grandmother, writing, "06/09/19 Grandma Duggar... She was a strong woman, role model, godly counselor... and my favorite person to watch The Price is Right show with. She is GREATLY loved & missed! Thank you all for your kind words and prayers for our family! #grandmaduggar #maryduggar #safeinthearmsofJesus."

Anna Duggar, the wife of troubled Josh Duggar, wrote, "Great-Grandma Duggar went to heaven today to be with Jesus! What an awesome woman of faith and such a loving example of God’s love. She was a true soul-winner and loved everyone she met, telling them to turn from sin and trust Jesus for salvation! Miss her soooo much and we cherish each moment we were blessed to spend together! Lots of tears being shed here — grateful for all the prayers!"