Anna Duggar announces pregnancy, says ‘baby six’ is on the way

Baby number six is on the way for “19 Kids and Counting” alum Josh Duggar and his wife Anna, who announced Fridaythat she is expecting.

The happy development came via an Instagram post from the expectant mother, who wrote that they “are expecting a new little one!”

“As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!” she continued, adding the hashtag “littleduggars.”

Duggar also posted a pair of clips, in which the couple’s kids were handed letters of the alphabet and worked to reveal the exciting news.

The message laid out on the floor read: “New baby coming this fall.”

The couple are already parents to Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason.

