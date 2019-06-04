Jill Duggar Dillard suggests having sex three to four times a week

If for some reason you've ever wanted sex advice from a Duggar, it's your lucky day.

Jill Duggar Dillard wrote a blog recommending wives have sex with their husbands three to four times a week.

"You both need this time together regularly," the onetime "19 Kids and Counting" star wrote, adding that "3-4 times a week is a good start."

"And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re always available," she continued. "Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!"

She also recommended seeing a doctor and/or counselor to cope with sexual issues with one's spouse.

Duggar Dillard's advice echoed some shared by her mother, Michelle, on "Today" in 2014, in which she said, "In your marriage, there will be times you're going to be very exhausted. Your hubby comes home after a hard day's work, you get the baby to bed, and he is going to be looking forward to that time with you. Be available. Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has, and you always need to be available when he calls."

Still, Duggar Dillard, 28, did point out that there's more to affection than sex.

She also recommended showering before bed or before one's husband gets home from work, wearing makeup and dressing up for him and communicating to clear up arguments.

Not everyone was impressed with Duggar Dillard's seemingly slightly subservient advice.

"Having sex 3-4 times a week,, whether the woman wants to or not, is how people end up with 19 kids and counting," one comment read.

"It seems very unhealthy to me that some women are taught that sex is about a mans needs. Women love sex too, woman have fantasies and desires just as much as men. Are they taught about how to please their wife sexually? Im guessing no. When sex is prioritized according to the man's needs it instantly becomes about power and dominance. Not being equal," a commenter wrote.

"Woah.. I didn’t realize we went back to the 1950s," another said.

Another wrote simply, "This is so incredibly disturbing."