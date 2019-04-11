‘Counting On’ stars Joseph and Kendra Duggar expecting second baby

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, are expecting their second baby.

The “Counting On” stars made a video announcement and posted the news on Instagram on Thursday.

“When I found out that I was expecting, I was, at first, really shocked, and then I was super-excited. And then I just couldn’t believe it was really happening, and then I was super-excited again,” Kendra, 20, said in the video.

“It was just so many emotions. We’re so thrilled,” she added.

Joseph, 24, said he was “really excited” in the video.

“I hope that this little kiddo that we’re going to have is like his mommy, [and has] a sweet personality,” he added.

The couple posted their announcement on the family website with the caption: “We are ready to double the fun at our house! Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined.”

“We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God,” the video caption ended.

Their first son, Garrett David Duggar, was born last June, according to People. The couple announced they were expecting Garrett in December 2017.

“We’re really looking forward to just going from one to two and just seeing what the adventures hold and just trying to raise two little ones,” Kendra said at the end of the video. “Thank you all for your love and support. We really appreciate y’all.”