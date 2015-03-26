'19 Kids and Counting': The Duggar Family Photo Album
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar welcomed a 19th child in December of 2009.
Special Duggar Delivery: Dec. 2009: The Duggars are no strangers to a delivery room, but the birth of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19th child Josie came with a few complications. Josie arrived 15 weeks early due to a life-threatening condition called preeclampsia. But despite the condition, both mother and baby are now healthy.
Michelle and Baby: Dec. 2009: Mother Michelle and baby Josie in the hospital shortly after the birth.
Duggar Grandbaby: In this publicity image released Friday, Oct. 9, 2009 by TLC, Anna Duggar, star of TLC's "18 Kids and Counting," holds her baby girl Mackynzie Renee Duggar, born Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009. The baby was the first grandchild for the Duggar family.
Source: APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Michelle-and-Baby.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Duggars Win Parents of Year: The Duggars and family smile after winning the 2009 National Parents of the Year Award.
Josh Duggar: April 10, 2009: Anna and Josh Duggar pose in Springdale, Ark. The couple, who were married in September of 2009, say Anna Duggar welcomed a new child in October.
Duggar Family: The Duggar family of Arkansas looks on at mom Michelle and baby Jennifer Danielle in 2007. Jennifer is Michelle Duggar's 17th child.
Michelle Duggar: Aug. 2, 2007: Michelle Duggar holds baby number 17, Jennifer, shortly after her birth in Ark.
Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar: Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar said they stopped using birth control after a doctor informed them that it was a possible reason for a miscarriage. Since then, the couple says they have left the amount of children they have -- now at an astonishing 19 -- up to God. The couple and their children star in a TLC show called "19 Kids and Counting."
Jackson Duggar: Michelle Duggar, watches as grandmother, Mary Duggar, holds up newborn baby, Jackson Levi Duggar in 2004.
Jordyn-Grace Duggar: Dec. 19, 2008: Michelle Duggar introduces her newborn daughter Jordyn-Grace Makiya to her second youngest child, Jennifer, 2, in Rogers, Ark. Jordyn-Grace was born on Dec. 18, 2008, and is the 18th child born into the Duggar family.
Jennifer Makes 17: In a Thursday, Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, top left, while she holds her newborn daughter, and 17th child, Jennifer Danielle, in Rogers, Ark.
