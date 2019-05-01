Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth announce second pregnancy: 'Our favorite math is addition'

Joy-Anna Forsyth, formerly Duggar, and her husband Austin Forsyth are having another baby.

The Duggars announced the family’s latest pregnancy on their website Wednesday, with statements from the couple and Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob Duggar, 53, and Michelle Duggar, 52.

ANNA DUGGAR ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY, SAYS ‘BABY SIX’ IS ON THE WAY

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the “Counting On” stars Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25, said in their statement.

“Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!” they added.

In their statement, Joy-Anna’s parents praised their daughter and son-in-law for their faith and love for others.

“We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day,” the Duggar parents wrote in part. “A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

AMY DUGGAR PREGNANT WITH FIRST CHILD

The Forsyths, on Instagram, announced that their new arrival is due in November.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue... November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!! Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!!” the reality stars captioned the photo, which showed a picture of Austin and Joy-Anna holding an ultrasound.

The couple welcomed their first child, 14-month-old Gideon, last February.

In September, they opened up about their experience as new parents to People magazine.

“Being a mom is in a lot of ways easier than I thought and then in a lot of ways, harder than I thought,” Joy-Anna told the outlet at the time. “I knew that my mom had gone through a lot with all of us kids, but I didn’t think it was that hard just because I had always taken care of kids myself. But it’s given me a whole new appreciation for moms out there that have kids."

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.