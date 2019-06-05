Jill Duggar Dillard's sex advice divides social media

Twitter users are divided over former “19 Kids and Counting” star Jill Duggar’s recent advice on keeping one’s sex life spicy while married.

The 28-year-old reality star wrote a blog post recommending wives have sex with their husbands three to four times per week.

“And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate,” she wrote. “Let your spouse know that you’re always available," she continued. "Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!"

In addition, Duggar Dillard made some comments about keeping one’s husband happy by showering before bed or before he gets home from work and wearing makeup to attract his attention. It didn’t take long before puzzled readers took to social media to slam Duggar Dillard’s comments as sexist and out-of-touch.

“#JillDuggar keep your warped sexual advise to yourself, thank you,” one user wrote.

“Jill Duggar wants me to wear makeup to bed and a bunch of other weird stuff that will supposedly keep my marriage fresh. Doesn’t really mention all the things women should do to keep themselves happy, but whatev,” another user noted.

"I believe we should keep ourselves looking good for our man. Whatever we did to attract them, we need to keep doing that. But this advice from #JillDuggar sounds like it’s right out of a 1950’s movie about a submissive housewife," someone else wrote.

While a majority of the reactions on social media were negative, a handful of people found kernels of wisdom in Duggar's words.

"Just read an article about how Jill Duggar recommends having sex with your spouse 3-4 times a week and people think this is bizarre and that she's wrong? I don't see why... sex is a healthy part of a relationship... I recommend 4-7 times a week," someone noted.

"Jill Duggar is telling fans about her secrets to keeping her husband Derick Dillard happy, and at the top of the list is having a lot of sex! And not just the baby making kind," one user wrote.

"Jill knows what she is talking about. Some great advice here," one man wrote.