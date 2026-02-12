Cardi B blames government for Vegas concert fall after taunting DHS online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cardi B made more than money moves Friday while performing on stage in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old rapper didn't miss a beat when she fell backward off her chair mid-concert while singing "Thotiana" at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.

In videos circulating online, Cardi – who's full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – stood up, pointed at the chair and assured the audience, "That was the government."

Once the musician caught wind of the fall going viral online, she added on X, "Can someone put a community note on this? This video is clearly Ai."

Last week, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper hurled thinly-veiled threats at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) while launching her tour in Southern California.

"If ICE come in here we gone jump they asses," Cardi quipped on stage to a roaring round of applause. "B---h, I've got some bear mace in the back."

She continued, "They ain't taking my fans."

Cardi then broke into her hit song "I Like It," which features J Balvin and Super Bowl halftime headliner, Bad Bunny.

DHS didn't take the heat, and instead remained optimistic about Cardi interactions.

"As long she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," DHS said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Cardi's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Please Me" singer waded further into the drama with DHS and shared a gif of Dr. Evil from Austin Powers in response to the federal government entering its third partial shutdown of the last half-year after Congress failed to reach an agreement on all 12 of its annual spending bills.

"I planned this," Cardi posted on X.

Last year, the musician gave insight as to why she now strays away from politics despite being involved in the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

"You know the reason why I’ve been so silent about politics? It’s because when I used to complain the past four years, I know for a fact that people watch my stuff. I know it," Cardi told Billboard. "I know the White House watches my stuff. I have a big platform. I know they listen to what I say. I might not say it the prettiest way, but I know they listen to what I’m saying."

She added, "There’s a president that knows I’ve never supported him and it’s like if I say something, he’s not going to care. I tried to give people warnings and it is what it is. What I can do? What I can say?"

The New York rapper admitted she wasn't interested in voting in 2024, but picked the "lesser evil" when she sided with Harris and spoke at a Milwaukee rally for Kamala before the election.

"There was a time when I said I wasn’t voting for nobody. Everybody’s doing shady s–t. I was like, you know what? I had to pick the lesser evil. People thought it was funny. People made fun of my accent," she said. "People made fun of my speech. I was [like], ‘Y’all gonna see what’s funny.’ S--t ain’t funny right now, isn’t it? It’s really tough out here. S--t is really rough out here for everybody. I tried to warn ya."

Cardi kicked off her "Little Miss Drama Tour" Wednesday in Palm Desert, Calif. The "Drip" rapper is slated to perform 35 shows on the tour, which is in support of her second studio album, "Am I the Drama?"