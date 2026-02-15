Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in daring sheer ensemble at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwyneth Paltrow chose a striking look for the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The actress flashed her toned midriff in a sheer blouse layered over a light pink tube top.

She flaunted her legs in a matching thigh-length skirt that also included a train.

Paltrow paired the see-through look with blush heels, with her blonde locks pulled back to showcase her diamond-drop earrings.

Paltrow presented pal Kate Hudson with the artist of the year award at the film festival for her work in "Song Sung Blue."

While on stage, she said Hudson "absolutely took my breath away, she’s so raw and so real" in the movie.

Paltrow also called Hudson the "definition of light in this world."

In January, Paltrow revealed that her son Moses Martin, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, had a brutal reaction to her intimate scenes in her film "Marty Supreme" with actor Timothee Chalamet.

"Oh my God! My poor son," she said to Demi Moore at a Q&A for the film, via People.

"Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in LA? He wanted to die."

The movie star spoke about the effect her "conscious uncoupling" from Chris had on her acting career during a recent visit to the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast.

Paltrow and Chris announced their divorce in 2014 and used the term "conscious uncoupling."

She also shares daughter Apple, 21, with her ex-husband.

"I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press. The distributor was like, this might be too hot to touch," Paltrow said.

"That was great because I was getting a divorce, and then I got fired. That was so awesome," she added.

"Say you had a really nasty divorce or your parents had a nasty divorce, and then you hear this idea that it doesn't have to be done this way," Paltrow noted. "I think the implicit learning is like, ‘Oh f---, they’re saying I did something wrong,’ which, of course, that wasn’t the intention."

