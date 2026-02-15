Jennifer Aniston celebrates Valentine's Day with boyfriend Jim Curtis in sweet social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet moment from her first Valentine's Day with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The "Friends" actress held up a box of Valentine's-themed candy with the phrase "Cutie Pie" emblazoned in the center — with Curtis visible behind the box.

The touching gesture came just days after Curtis shared a PDA-filled moment with Aniston in honor of her birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"HBD MY [love emoji]," Curtis wrote beneath an Instagram carousel, with one picture of them sharing a kiss and another image of them mid-laugh.

Weeks prior, Curtis was asked about their relationship during an appearance on the "Today" show.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

On how they met: "We were just introduced by friends," he said on the "Today" show on Jan. 26. "We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat."

He added that they "chatted for a long time" before they "became close."

"It took a long time … months now, almost close to a year," he said.

When the host pointed out he seemed flustered, Curtis admitted with a laugh, "OK, yeah. I sure am."

Months prior, Aniston offered a peek inside her first Christmas with Curtis.

In December, the actress posted a carousel of images to her Instagram page from her holiday celebrations — with one image of Curtis playing with a friend's baby.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Other pictures included her adorable dogs, as well as snaps with friends, and the sunset.

Aniston also posed for a selfie with one of her pups, and also included an image of herself relaxing on the couch.

The inclusion of Curtis in her Christmas post comes almost two months after confirming her romance with the life coach and author , who specializes in hypnotherapy.

According to Curtis' Instagram, his "mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM."

Aniston gave Curtis a birthday shout-out in early November, writing, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

She also shared a black and white image of herself with her arms wrapped around his waist.

Aniston was first spotted with Curtis in July, while on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. The actress was seen gently placing her hand on Curtis' hand while his arm was around her waist.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP