Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie preparing to ditch US in July, says ‘I don’t recognize my country’

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star Angelina Jolie has been waiting for her children to turn 18 before making long-considered move abroad

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Angelina Jolie walks the 2025 Golden Globe Awards carpet with her daughter Video

Angelina Jolie walks the 2025 Golden Globe Awards carpet with her daughter

Angelina Jolie, nominated for her role in the Netflix movie "Maria," walked the red carpet with her 19-year-old daughter Zahara. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angelina Jolie’s next chapter could unfold far from Hollywood.

Jolie has been waiting for her twins, Vivienne and Knox, to reach adulthood before making a long-considered move abroad.

The "Eternals" star "never wanted to live in L.A. full-time," a source previously told People. "She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."

Vivienne and Knox, the youngest of her six kids, turn 18 on July 12.

ANGELINA JOLIE CRITICIZES AMERICA IN FREE SPEECH PLEA

Angelina Jolie wears a sheer dress

Angelina Jolie is planning her exit from the United States. (Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images)

"She's eyeing several locations abroad," the insider added. "She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

Jolie's decision to move abroad is rooted in one priority — her children.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

She added, "I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

Angelina Jolie and her children at Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie is reportedly waiting for her youngest children to turn 18 in July before leaving Los Angeles. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Jolie has a history with Cambodia. The "Girl, Interrupted" actress adopted her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002.

"Cambodia was the country that made me aware of refugees," she later explained in an interview with Vogue India. "It made me engage in foreign affairs in a way I never had, and join UNHCR. Above all, it made me a mom."

"In 2001, I was in a school program in Samlout playing blocks on the floor with a little kid and as clear as day I thought: 'My son is here,'" she revealed. "A few months later, I met baby Mad at an orphanage. I can’t explain it and am not one to believe in messages or superstition. But it was just real and clear."

Angelina Jolie bows her head toward King Norodom Sihamoni while Queen Monique watches at an outdoor event.

Angelina Jolie pays respect to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni as former queen Monique looks on during the premiere of Jolie's film "First They Killed My Father" on Feb. 18, 2017. (Str / Afp Via Getty Images)

KRISTEN STEWART PLANS DRAMATIC EXIT FROM US OVER TRUMP'S AMERICA-FIRST FILM INDUSTRY POLICIES

Jolie adopted two more children, Zahara and Pax, after beginning her relationship with Pitt. The "Fight Club" star later adopted all three children as his own.

Jolie also shares three biological kids with Pitt – Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

The now-50-year-old actress has said her decision to adopt was rooted in something deeply personal, not performative.

"When I was growing up, I wanted to adopt because I was aware there were kids that didn't have parents," she previously told Vanity Fair in 2008. "It's not a humanitarian thing, because I don't see it as a sacrifice. It's a gift. We're all lucky to have each other."

"I look at Shiloh — because, obviously, physically, she is the one that looks like Brad and I when we were little — and say, ‘If these were our brothers and sisters, how much would we have known by the time we were six that it took into our 30s and 40s to figure out?' I suppose I'm giving them the childhood I always wished I had."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Angelina Jolie standing at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Angelina Jolie inspects the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Jan. 2. (Ali Moustafa / Getty Images)

Her international ties have long shaped how she sees the world and, more recently, how she sees the United States. Jolie criticized the state of America in September while attending the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain. 

"I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country," Jolie said during a panel discussion, according to Variety.

"I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life… My worldview is equal, united, and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."

She added, "These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. These are very, very heavy times we are living in together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014

Angelina Jolie shares six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt. (Anthony Harvey)

Jolie has been outspoken in her criticism of America for years, writing an op-ed for The New York Times in 2017 opposing President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

At the time, Jolie emphasized she wanted the country to be safe but claimed the policy would do more harm than good.

"We can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries – even babies – as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion," Jolie wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue