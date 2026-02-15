Brooklyn Beckham catches wrath for 'weird' Valentine's Day post amid family war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn Beckham was still reeling with love for his wife one day after Cupid shot his arrow.

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son admitted he was the "luckiest person in the world" in a kissing snap with Nicola Peltz shared on social media Sunday.

The Internet was set alight with Brooklyn's innocent public display of affection weeks after the budding chef aired his family drama in a manifesto posted online.

Brooklyn, 26, showed off his arsenal of artwork in the black-and-white photo where he kissed his bride.

"Happy Valentine’s Day baby," Brooklyn wrote. "I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my valentines every year x I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you x."

Social media users raised questions about the post, and had a few notes for Brooklyn.

"Am I the only one who thinks this is weird?" one user asked, while another offered, "First of all, use seasonings in your cooking. Secondly, call your parents."

One fan simply asked, "Didn't you guys want privacy?" One user noted, "A woman who pulls you away from your family root does not love you."

"Only a day late, daddy must've taken his Rolex back," another follower said.

One fan advocated for the couple, and encouraged users to remember the joys of innocent affection.

"They are young they are in love leave them alone! Young love is indestructible don’t you all remember yours," they wrote.

Last month, Brooklyn became the center of the storm and confirmed a longstanding war within his family in a lengthy statement shared on social media where he explained how his parents "controlled narratives" throughout his life in an attempt "to preserve" a functioning family facade.

Prior to the bombshell statement, the 26-year-old photographer reportedly sent his parents a legal "desist" letter, informing them they could only speak to him and his wife via lawyers. The Sun reported that the letter instructed his parents not to mention him or his wife on social media.

In his January social media post, Brooklyn made accusations that his parents had tried to sabotage his marriage to claims that Victoria canceled making Peltz’s wedding dress at the "eleventh hour."

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else," Brooklyn stated in the public rant shared on Instagram Jan. 19. "Brand Beckham comes first."

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," Brooklyn's lengthy statement concluded.

In addition to Brooklyn, 26, the former Spice Girls member and her husband, David Beckham, are also parents to sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14, all of whom Brooklyn has blocked on social media.