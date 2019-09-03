Lisa Rinna trolls haters by dancing in a bikini, cowboy hat: 'Encore Duh'

Lisa Rinna trolled her haters by resharing a video of herself dancing that previously caught backlash from her Instagram followers.

The "Real Housewives" star first shared the video of herself in a red, white and blue bikini and cowboy hat dancing to Billie Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy” on July 25. At the time, she received praise for flaunting her toned figure on social media, but also got some negative attention from detractors accusing her of loving herself a bit too much.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old star decided to share the same video in an apparent effort to troll that same negative contingent of followers.

“Encore Duh,” she wrote alongside two cowboy hat emojis sandwiched between two gun emojis.

In a separate comment, the star courted controversy further by writing: “I love how this pisses so many of you off 😂”

The reposted video caught the attention of some of Rinna’s famous friends who encouraged her to keep on grooving. Kelly Ripa, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley, Daisy Fuentes and Vanessa Marcil all took to the comments section of the post to share their support for Rinna.

This is hardly the first time that the former soap actress has shared with her followers videos of herself dancing. Two days after her original post, she shared a compilation of herself dancing to “Supermodel (You Better Work),” and on Aug. 3 she danced in a video once again, this time to Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.” Days later, she shared a pair of videos of herself dancing to Madonna.