Daisy Fuentes, 52, rocks sexy monokini on beach vacation

Daisy Fuentes is embracing the beginning of summer.

The 52-year-old television host rocked a sexy black mesh monokini while on vacation in Miami with her husband Richard Marx.

She posted a stunning photo on Instagram of herself on a lounge chair striking a pose. "What’s up beaches?" she joked.

The HSN designer skyrocketed to fame in the early '90s when she worked for MTV and became the network's first Latina VJ. The Cuban-born entertainer told Forbes of her career, “At the time there wasn’t any pressure being the first Latina VJ because I didn’t know that that had any real meaning behind it. I was just young and having a great time.”

Now, Fuentes is the head of her growing fashion brand at Kohl's department stores which includes makeup, hair care, shoes, and eyewear.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 65, FLAUNTS INCREDIBLE BIKINI BOD

“I started with a small sportswear line. What I thought would be something of a ‘hobby’ quickly turned into [a] full-blown business,” she admitted to People magazine.

But the businesswoman didn't always have such confidence. Her career was filled with challenges, she especially had issues with body image as a young woman on TV.

GABRIELLE UNION, 46, PROUDLY FLAUNTS HER BIKINI BODY ON GREECE VACATION WITH DWYANE WADE

“As soon as I got into this business at 20 everyone was on a diet, so I went on a diet,” she told New You magazine. “I didn’t need to go on a diet, but you get caught up in that. I would try to look thinner or better out of pure vanity.”

One thing Fuentes works on daily is accepting herself for who she is.

“When you give someone a compliment, instead of saying, ‘Thank you,’ [women] say, ‘Ugh, I’m so fat … I’m trying to lose weight.’ We all have things that we want to make better, but we should talk about things we can do to feel healthier," she added.