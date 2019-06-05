Lisa Rinna 'can't help' but 'blame' herself about daughter's eating disorder

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Amelia Gray addressed her struggles with anorexia prior to Tuesday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” saying in an Instagram story that the footage featured would show “how my eating disorder affected myself and my family.”

In scenes from Tuesday’s installment, 17-year-old Amelia, along with her 20-year-old sister Delilah Belle, are gathered around the table for dinner with mom Rinna and father Harry Hamlin.

As Hamlin prepped the meal — which included a salad, hamburgers and hot dogs — Amelia told her father, “I’m not hungry,” according to People. Though Rinna told her daughters, “You guys have to eat a little bit for dad,” Amelia stated she wasn’t hungry and that she is “allergic to everything.” Amelia went on to lash out at Hamlin.

Looking back on the moment, Amelia, who got candid about her eating disorder last year, said she was “not in a good place” while filming.

“I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not. Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food. The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me,” Amelia shared.

“I hope you guys can take this and relate to it. I’m sure I’m going to get thousands of horrible comments in regards to how rude I was to my father. I just wanted everyone to know why I acted out the way I did,” she continued.

Rinna, appearing in a confessional in the episode, said she wants to take Amelia’s pain away.

“I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it,” she explained.

“You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like, ‘What did we do to f–k her up?’ Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain,” Rinna said.

Reflecting on the past, Amelia said “it’s so hard for me to witness the way I used to act.”

“I was so blind to how trapped I was, and how different I acted,” she continued. “It’s not easy having to relive these moments but I’m just hoping this experience will make me stronger and appreciate how amazing it truly feels to be 100% RECOVERED AND HAPPY!!!! Also!!!! Hamburgers are a weekly occurrence in my diet now — Incase anyone was wondering.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.