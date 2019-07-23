Lisa Rinna says daughter's mental health struggles were caused by childhood infection

Lisa Rinna said Monday that her daughter’s recently revealed struggles with mental health were triggered by an “extreme” infection during her childhood years.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared the post on her Instagram just three days after her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, shared a series of candid posts with her one million followers that she went to rehab twice last year to work on her mental health.

“First of all I want to say how proud I am of both our girls,” Rinna’s post read. “I am in awe of how brave and courageous they are!”

LISA RINNA’S DAUGHTER DELILAH BELLE HAMLIN, 21, ADMITS SHE WENT TO REHAB TWICE

She continued: “ In regards to Delilah’s recent post, I think it’s time to discuss the condition that started it all - PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections).”

Rinna, 56, went on to explain that the condition affects “roughly 10 percent of the pediatric population” and in “extreme” cases like her daughters, it can cause serious anxieties and multiple phobias.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the diagnosis for PANDAS is clinical and it is usually caused by a strep infection, such as strep throat or scarlet fever. Infected children can begin to display Obsessive Compulsive Disorder tendencies or a tic which happen suddenly and worsen over time.

MACY’S PULLS PORTION CONTROL PLATES AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA USERS CLAIM THEY SUPPORT EATING DISORDERS

Those with PANDAS can become moody or irritable, experience anxiety attacks or struggle with separation anxiety.

“Thankfully we found the appropriate therapies and overtime she is doing much much better,” the Bravo star said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamlin said Friday that she was in a very unhealthy relationship that "pushed me over the edge." She said she was spiraling so she called her mom and headed back home to Los Angeles in February. She was admitted to a rehab facility shortly later and said it was “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

The aspiring model said she was admitted a second time later that year where she “learned what self-respect meant."