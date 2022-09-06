Kim Kardashian bares her backside for racy magazine cover, explains why she can relate to women behind bars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian compares herself to women imprisoned for violent crimes they've committed for husbands and boyfriends, implying she could have been one of them.

For Interview magazine's "American Dream" issue, the reality star, who is studying to be a lawyer, touched on judicial reform, working to commute sentences for non-violent criminals. She says, "'Okay, I can handle [pardoning] low-level drug offenses, that I can resonate with.' But if someone was killed — I didn’t know I could get behind it until I was brought to a women’s prison."

Kardashian says while there, she learned many of the women who are incarcerated "committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband."

The billionaire added, "I mean, I probably did some dumb s--- at some point, and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation, any of us could be."

In addition to those revelations, the mother of four flashed her famous derriere on the magazine's cover and discussed her stance on politics. She shared, "Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress — it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy."

Kardashian, who shares her four children with soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, welcomed her youngest daughter Chicago and son Psalm via a surrogate.

After West, there was Pete Davidson, whom Kardashian briefly mentions in the interview. Although the two have since split, she says of Davidson, "He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."

The skin-care and shape-wear guru also discussed her thoughts on climate change. While she believes there has been a shift, she also says, "I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety. I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life."

The reality star has recently come under fire for her private jet usage.

And while the "Kardashians" star shed light on her own personal beliefs, some took issue with the assertion that Kardashian embodies the "American Dream."

Piers Morgan added his two cents, tweeting, "You think the American Dream is about baring your a-- in front of the flag?"

Another Twitter user wrote, "That American dream issue with Kim Kardashian on the cover is the worst thing to happen to this country in the month of September."