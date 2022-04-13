Kim Kardashian, Kanye West didn't speak for '8 months' at the start of their divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn't speak for "eight months" at the start of their divorce.

The 41-year-old reality TV star opened up about the struggles of her divorce from estranged husband West during a recent appearance on the podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat."

"We went off and on," she explained. "You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again and I went to the ‘Donda’ premiere."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. While West still spent time with the kids, she and the rapper didn't have much of a relationship at the time.

"I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff," Kardashian said. "Him and I just took a minute of not talking. And I think in relationships, it'll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day."

The SKIMS founder reflected on her mom Kris Jenner's divorce from her late father Robert Kardashian and claimed she's "really hopeful" she will have a better relationship with West in the future.

"I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time and it took people a minute to readjust. And I've seen it all before, I think we just have a different kind of platform now," she said. "But you know, it doesn't mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he's not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we'll have that again. I'm always really hopeful."

Kardashian insisted that the former couple still has "so much love for each other."

"We really do. We're always family, we're always going to have so much love and we love our kids," she continued.

"We both love the time we spent together. You know, I think that we'll always have that and always cherish that. Sometimes it just doesn't work out for whatever reasons, but no matter what, I always just think of like the positive times."

West and Kardashian have had a rocky public divorce. The "Donda" rapper had been airing out his drama with Kardashian over the parenting of their kids and the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West has been silent on social media since being banned from Instagram for 24 hours in March. The rapper was banned due to a violation of Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta , the parent company of Instagram, confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Leading up to his suspension, Kardashian claimed in court documents that West's posts on Instagram caused her "emotional distress."

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in a court filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."