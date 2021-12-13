Kim Kardashian passes the baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian is making progress in her studies to become a lawyer.

On Monday, the reality TV star confirmed she passed California’s "baby bar" exam, which is the First-Year Law Students’ Examination.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" the 41-year-old wrote on social media.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she continued. "This wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

The star failed her first three attempts at the test. On her third try, Kardashian said was battling COVID-19.

"I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses," she said in the same post. "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option and it feels soooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kardashian said because she's not going to a traditional law school, she needs to take two bar exams. Later in her post, she thanked political commentator Van Jones for convincing her to study law, her two law advisers, her prep team, and professors.

"Thank you guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! 10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!" she said.

Finally, the "Skims" founder thanked her late father, Robert Kardashian. "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she penned.

Kardashian ended her post on a positive and inspiring note. "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!" she exclaimed.

The KKW Beauty founder previously told Fox News she hopes to focus her work on prison reform and open up her own firm.

"Hopefully, when it's all said and done, I would hope to be able to hire or start a really amazing law firm and hire a lot of formerly incarcerated people to work in the firm," she explained.

"I've met so many people that would be the best attorneys or paralegals," Kardashian shared. "They know more about their cases and the law than some law lawyers that I know. I mean, they spend their days in and out learning the law to figure out how to get themselves out. And so I think that would be a huge goal of mine."

