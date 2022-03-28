Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Piers Morgan reveals Will Smith once told him 'don't upset my wife, you wouldn't like me when I'm angry'

Morgan said it's true that 'nobody would like [Smith] when he's ... angry'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Morgan: Will Smith once said this to me Video

Morgan: Will Smith once said this to me

Piers Morgan, who has an upcoming Fox Nation show slated for April, reveals on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' what Will Smith confided to him years ago.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Piers Morgan claimed that actor Will Smith warned him before an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith not to upset her, or he would become angry. 

"I interviewed Jada Pinkett Smith a few years ago at CNN and Will Smith actually turned up unexpectedly, and he sat in the corner watching. But before the interview started, [Smith] came up to me, and he said, 'Mr. Morgan, don't upset my wife. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry,'" Morgan said Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

 Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

 Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Morgan said, "And I thought of that last night because he's right. Nobody would like him when he's that angry. So there's clearly another side to this guy. He's clearly a very emotional … [and] he looked quite disturbed. I don't know what's going on in his life, but it certainly came out of nowhere."

WILL SMITH APOLOGIZES TO CHRIS ROCK FOR OSCARS' SLAPPING INCIDENT: 'I WAS WRONG'

Smith made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Smith's wife, Jada. 

Actor Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. 

Actor Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.  (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)


Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Smith went up to the stage and slapped Rock, later yelling "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I do think that … it was … probably the most extraordinary moment in the history of the Academy Awards and quite where it leaves everybody in Hollywood with their constant moralizing is only … [a] guess," Morgan told host Tucker Carlson. 

Piers Morgan comments on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Piers Morgan comments on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images | MWE/GC Images)

Carlson responded, "I mean, they've set the bar pretty high. There's going to have to be a murderer on stage next year to keep those numbers up."

Will Smith looks 'quite disturbed': Piers Morgan Video

Morgan's show "Uncensored" will premiere on Fox Nation on April 25. 

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.