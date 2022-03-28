Piers Morgan reveals Will Smith once told him 'don't upset my wife, you wouldn't like me when I'm angry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Piers Morgan claimed that actor Will Smith warned him before an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith not to upset her, or he would become angry.

"I interviewed Jada Pinkett Smith a few years ago at CNN and Will Smith actually turned up unexpectedly, and he sat in the corner watching. But before the interview started, [Smith] came up to me, and he said, 'Mr. Morgan, don't upset my wife. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry,'" Morgan said Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Morgan said, "And I thought of that last night because he's right. Nobody would like him when he's that angry. So there's clearly another side to this guy. He's clearly a very emotional … [and] he looked quite disturbed. I don't know what's going on in his life, but it certainly came out of nowhere."

Smith made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Smith's wife, Jada.



Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Smith went up to the stage and slapped Rock, later yelling "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth."

"I do think that … it was … probably the most extraordinary moment in the history of the Academy Awards and quite where it leaves everybody in Hollywood with their constant moralizing is only … [a] guess," Morgan told host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson responded, "I mean, they've set the bar pretty high. There's going to have to be a murderer on stage next year to keep those numbers up."

Morgan's show "Uncensored" will premiere on Fox Nation on April 25.