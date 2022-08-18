Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz: A look at Hollywood’s family rifts and rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities – and even royals -- are not immune from inner-circle turmoil. Often times families with multiple members in the public eye are a part of some of the wildest family feuds.

From heinous allegations, to private matters turned public through social media, celebrities' deeply rooted and highly complicated family lives make headlines.

Some of the more recent family spectacles have included divorce, sibling rifts, and in-law drama.

Here's a look at a few of the most recent ones:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been embattled in a high-profile divorce since February 2021, but it was amplified by Kim Kardashian’s recent breakup with "Saturday Night Live" actor Pete Davidson.

In a since deleted Instagram, West shared a mock front page of the New York Times that declared "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." Skete is a nickname West had made for Davidson.

West eventually took the post down, but not before he was reportedly admonished by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kardashian, for posting such an appalling meme of her ex-boyfriend.

West and Kardashian have had a plethora of public disputes over the past year, mostly stemming from West’s disinterest in getting a divorce.

While West took mostly subtle jabs at Kardashian after their divorce initially went public, things really ramped up when Kardashian started seeing Pete Davidson, shortly after guest hosting an episode of October 2021, where Kardashian says West walked out in the middle of her monologue.

Despite being romantically linked to Irina Shayk and Julia Fox, West continued to publicly state that Kardashian was his wife.

In December 2021, Kardashian, through her lawyer, made it very clear that she had no desire to reconcile with West, and that no amount of anything would save her marriage.

Things took a dark turn in February of this past year when West took to his own social media to lash out at Kardashian. In a series of deleted Instagram posts, West claimed that Kardashian had kept his daughter Chicago from him on her birthday, posted their daughter North to TikTok much to his chagrin and "against his will," and West said Kardashian made a claim he had "put a hit on her."

Fox News Digital spoke with a celebrity attorney, who previously represented West and Katie Holmes, about the benefits and disadvantages to making a private matter very public.

Christopher Melcher told Fox News Digital that he does not necessarily deter any of his clients from sharing their side of the story to public platforms.

He shared, "Traditional legal advice to clients has been, ‘Do not talk to the media, make no statements outside of court.’ but now with social media and the pace of media, traditional media being so quick, that the client never is heard, really by the time they get to court, they're already judged in the court of public opinion. So I am advocating for clients to get out there in front of stories, get their story heard."

He clarified though those clients are their own individuals and will be driven to act in a way only they have control over. Melcher told Fox News Digital, "So my role is, as an advocate, also includes counseling a client about the impact that their statements have. But ultimately, it's their life, it's their case, it's their words. They're going to do what they're going to do."

In the months following West's jarring statements, the Ye rapper went on to ask God to reunite his family and publicly apologize for his aggressive social media posts, only to create a music video for his song "Eazy" where he depicts Davidson being buried alive.

In March, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.

Today, their relationship remains heated, but Kardashian has no plans to stall her divorce from the rapper.

Jay-Z and Solange

The infamous elevator scandal – it rocked the world in 2014. A leaked video showed the moment where Solange Knowles appeared to attack her brother-in-law, Jay-Z, in front of her sister, Beyoncé, in an elevator at the Met Gala.

For years, the three stayed mum on the vulnerable family moment, other than to release a statement saying they had "moved forward as a united family."

Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared on their albums "Lemonade" (2016) and "4:44" (2017) references to the incident that was fueled by Jay-Z cheating on his wife. Enter "Becky with the good hair."

Off her song, "Hold Up," Beyoncé sings, "Can't you see there's no other man above you / What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you." She also sings, "How did it come down to this, going through your call list?"

On the title track of his album "4:44," Jay-Z raps, "And if my children knew, I don’t know what I would do/ You did what with who?/ What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate/ You risked that for Blue?"

But more recently on the song "Cozy" off her "Renaissance" album, Beyoncé sings "Might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis / 'Cause she comfortable." Fans immediately took this to be directly referencing the elevator incident from eight years prior.

Since the incident, Solange, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have all been pictured together, but that hasn’t stopped them from alluding to the confrontation through their art.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

The highly anticipated wedding between a billionaire baby and the eldest offspring of two nearly-royal Brits has come and gone, but the drama surrounding Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding remains.

Nicola and Brooklyn, who now share a combined last name of "Peltz Beckham" married in a lavish ceremony in May, where the bride wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Cue the alarm bells, as Brooklyn’s mother, Spice Girl Posh, did not dress her daughter-in-law.

That coupled with a seemingly absent presence on Nicola’s Instagram, which was once flooded with pictures of the two, led people to assume the worst – that the mother and daughter-in-law were on the outs.

In an interview with Variety, Nicola and Brooklyn both squashed any rumors of a feud with Beckham.

Nicola believes the rumors all stemmed from the dress matter, explaining that her originals plans had been to wear a Victoria Beckham design. She shared she had "really wanted to," but then "a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started."

Brooklyn echoed her sentiments, sharing "I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Prince Harry and Prince William

The royal brothers have seen better days, as their relationship continues to crumble after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom and their roles as senior royals in 2020.

Given Harry’s public jabs and Markle’s revealing interview with Oprah about the alleged racist remarks she and Harry received regarding the color of her babies skin from someone within the royal family, the relationship does not seem to be nearing a truce.

When their grandfather Prince Philip died, it was reported both Prince Harry and William would not walk side next to each other.

More recently, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first trip together back to the United Kingdom, they were there to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. A royal insider revealed to People that there was no overlap amongst the couples, in fact, they didn't interact.

An additional cause for divide amongst the brothers: their wives. In her interview with Oprah, Markle clarified that it was Kate Middleton who had made her cry on her wedding day, although there had been previous reports that the bride had made her future-sister-in law cry.

In a show of good faith, another royal source shared with Us Weekly that as recently as earlier this month, Middleton and Markle were trying to mend their relationship.

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears

Since the end of her conservatorship in November 2021, Britney Spears has distanced herself from several members of her family. Having had a contentious relationship with her father, Jamie, who predominately controlled the perimeters of her court appointed conservatorship, Spears also had her relationship with mother Lynne Spears turn sour.

Spears, who has been known to share and subsequently delete more controversial things to her social media, recently got in a public fight with her mother over a series of alleged texts from when Spears was under her conservatorship.

Spears claimed that Lynne and a friend did not respond to disconcerting messages she sent them while under her conservatorship, where she expressed a fear in medication she was being prescribed.

Spears took her mother’s actions to be contradictory, writing, "I show it because there was no response … When I got out, her words were, ‘You should have let me visit you and give you a hug.’" Lynne wrote back to Spears, saying that she has the "‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!"

Spears has also had public spats with her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

After Jamie Lynn released her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," which described in great detail what it was like growing up with superstar Spears as an older sister, the two had a significant falling out.

As a retort, Spears shared her distaste for the book, and called Jamie Lynn "so cruel."

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers

On a recent podcast, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed the possibility of reconciling with his family and "hope for the future."

The athlete has been relatively private regarding the cause of his rift with his parents and two brothers, but the incident caught attention when his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, went on a season of "The Bachelorette," and addressed his brother’s absence at the pivotal "hometown date."

On the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," Aaron opened up about his struggles, saying, "Many people have issues with family and deal with them in their own ways. For me, I’ve always tried to deal with it quietly – behind closed doors. That always hasn’t been the case or it hasn’t been good enough for you know, for a lot of people who want to write about it or pick it apart, or talk about it, or even some things, you know, that my family has said or done over the years that’s been public."

Unlike other family feuds, Aaron has chosen to keep things close to the vest. Attorney Christopher Melcher shares that while there are positives to taking things public, there can also be deep consequences for sharing things.

He told Fox News Digital that "When that feud is taken public, it's there forever and for, for children to when they grow up to see that and be embarrassed by that. So, you know, it's really kind of looking at what legacy you want to leave here. And we have seen folks who have had tremendous careers, they've done incredible things - but have been defined by their legal dispute."

The Packers quarterback reiterated time and time again that he has "deep gratitude and love" for his family and the environment in which he was raised, but recognizes "it’s a different journey for all us," when it comes to healing and reconciliation.

Aaron was noticeably absent at both his brothers weddings which have taken place over the past few years.

He continued, "Who knows what that future’s gonna look like, when it’s gonna look like, when time is gonna come, but I have no bitterness in my heart – no resentment."

