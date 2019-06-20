Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are totally in love and here are the quotes that prove it

Over their 23 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have revealed countless stories about their relationship, often making for eye-catching headlines.

Just recently, the couple spoke about an awkward moment at home with their 18-year old daughter, Lola, in which she accidentally walked in on them getting intimate on her birthday.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray,’” Ripa recalled of her daughter, the middle of three children. The talk show host later claimed Lola called them “disgusting.”

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS' DAUGHTER WALKED IN ON THEM DURING SEX: 'YOU JUST RUINED MY BIRTHDAY AND MY LIFE!'

The encounter is the latest in many tales the couple has shared over their two decades as a married couple. In 2017, Ripa stirred controversy when she joked about Consuelos becoming hostile after sex.

“When there’s special married couple time in our house … he’s immediately mean to me afterwards, and I don’t like that!” the talk show host jokingly said of Consuelos. “I think it’s bizarre. He becomes short with me. You know what I mean? Like, irritated. … You were so loving, like, three minutes ago.”

Ripa later clarified her comments, saying, “I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious. I sleep.”

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS’ DAUGHTER STUNS IN GREEN SLIP DRESS AT PROM

Consuelos himself has also dished on lesser-known details about their marriage in the past. In a February appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the "Riverdale" star, who first met his future wife on the set of "All My Children," revealed the two actually broke up in 1996, shortly before they ended up tying the knot.

MARK CONSUELOS GUSHES OVER KELLY RIPA IN STRING BIKINI ON 23RD WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: 'MY VIEW'

“And then we both had to meet and do an appearance on 'Live With Regis and Kathie Lee' ... and when we were together [Ripa] wouldn’t talk to me and that made me go crazy. So I followed her in Central Park – I stalked her, and then we went back to my place, and then we got married the next day.”

Ripa told a similar story about their breakup on the debut episode of the "Betches' Comments by Celebs" podcast last year.

“Right before we got married, we broke up,” Ripa explained. “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

KELLY RIPA CAN'T WAIT TO SIT NAKED ON ALL HER FURNITURE: 'BE WARNED'

Consuelos also spoke about his marriage in a recent interview with Esquire, explaining that he was just starting to understand the responsibilities of being in a married relationship.

“I'm an incredibly slow learner, so I feel like I'm just getting it. Like, ‘Oh, this is what you're supposed to do,’ or, ‘OK, sometimes yes means no.’ […] After 23 years, I'm just learning that.”

He later added that he finds joy in “the simple moments” he shares with Ripa every day.

“I'm just looking at this life that we created together," Consuelos said. "In a movie, it would be that moment where the husband kind of looks around and is looking at his wife and kids and you're here, you're in this beautiful place.

MARK CONSUELOS IS ‘CRAZY’ ABOUT WIFE KELLY RIPA: ‘IT’S NICE TO BE MARRIED TO YOUR BEST FRIEND’

And you think, ‘I'm just a kid from southern Illinois and Tampa. How did I get all of this?’”

Consuelos shared these same feelings in a February interview with Fox News, admitting the spark between them has not faded after all these years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m crazy about my wife,” he told us. “We both come from families, our parents are still together -- family is super important to us. We have three great kids, and that also bonds you, having that experience together.”