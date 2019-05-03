Mark Consuelos gushes over Kelly Ripa in string bikini on 23rd wedding anniversary: 'My view'

Even with 23 years of marriage under his belt, Mark Consuelos won't stop being vocal about his appreciation — and powerful attraction — to his "sexy" wife Kelly Ripa.

This week, the "Riverdale" star took to Instagram to share a photo of Ripa, 48, lounging on a beach donning a white string bikini with a swimsuit cover draped around her neck.

"My view for the past 23 years.. Feliz aniversario ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Consuelos captioned the Wednesday post, which has since garnered more than 135,000 likes.

KELLY RIPA DONS WHITE BIKINI, SHOWS OFF TONED BODY IN INSTAGRAM PHOTO

Ripa, in return, joked about the beach chairs in the background: "We've not had those chairs for 23 years."

The "Live! with Kelly and Ryan" host then posted a sweet professional shot of her and Consuelos hugging and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

"23 with me 💕," she gushed about her hubby, who commented, "Love you."

Celebrity friends of the longtime couple — parents of Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16 — shared their congratulations this week, adding cheers to "the next 23."

"Happy Anniversary," Consuelos' "Riverdale" co-stars Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, who plays his wife on the teen drama, commented.

Actress Ali Larter told the pair they had "so much to be proud of."

"Great View! Congratulations ❤️," celebrity restaurateur Bruce Bozzi chimed in.

KELLY RIPA REVEALS EMBARASSING NSFW MOMENTS WITH ANDY COHEN IN WARNING TO FANS

"Wow!!" Ripa's close pal, Andy Cohen, wrote.

Ripa and Consuelos got married in May 1996 after they met on the set of “All My Children.” Ripa revealed last July that she and the "Riverdale" actor broke up a week before they eloped in Las Vegas.

"Right before we got married, we broke up," Ripa said in an episode of Betches' Comments by Celebs podcast. "We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married."

Since then, Consuelos hasn't held back his desire for his bride, calling her the "sexy one" and posting steamy beach pictures online. When trolls blasted Ripa for sporting a two-piece last year, Consuelos was quick to come to her defense.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it... I’m not. I posted this pic of the [woman] I most admire,” Consuelos fired back at haters.

“As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways,” he continued. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes, she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.